Maryland advocate group makes call for financial help through pandemic

MARYLAND (WDVM) — A group of advocates are calling for Maryland officials to protect residents who are suffering through financial hardships, post-pandemic.

Back in April, Governor Hogan announced an order which protected tenants from facing eviction, as thousands lost their jobs or have been out of work for months. That order expired last month, but advocates say another order should be in place to protect frontline workers, immigrants and families who are vulnerable to unemployment and homelessness. Over 75 advocacy organizations are urging the Maryland General Assembly to call for a special session to address issues some residents currently face. Zafar Shah of the Public Justice Center said, “The general assembly has been badly needed. 40% of Maryland renter households, right now, are unable to pay rent, or are uncertain that they will be able to. That’s 274,000 households.”

Last month, over 30,000 Maryland residents applied for unemployment.