MARC train hits broken-down car in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A MARC train crashed into a car stuck on the railroad track near the intersection of Seminary Rd and Post Office Rd in Silver Spring early Tuesday morning around 7 a.m.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Pete Piringer says the driver was able to get out of the car before it was hit by the passenger train and there were no other injuries reported.

Brunswick line service was temporarily suspended and the involved train was stopped while crews cleaned up and first responders investigated the crash.