Manna Food Center waives income requirements for those in need

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — All Montgomery County residents can now access food and resources through the Manna Food Center, regardless of income.

Manna used to have an income limit for those looking to take advantage of its services. During the coronavirus pandemic and a time of increased food insecurity, Manna has temporarily waived the requirement, giving all residents access to its resources.

A growing number of people are at risk for food insecurity with heightened unemployment claims and some workers taking a pay cut.

Manna has also changed the way it works to distribute food to those in need based on guidelines from health officials.

“With one of our church partners, we were able to do a drive-thru, and people came up and we were able to load things into their cars. When packing Smart Sacks for students and their families, we’re spreading people out in our warehouse. We have a 12,000 square foot warehouse so we’re using the aisles in new ways,” said Jackie DeCarlo, Manna Food Center’s CEO.

She said local restaurants and catering companies have offered up food and supplies to be donated and distributed to those in need.

If you’re a Montgomery County resident in need of food assistance, the Manna Food Center urges you to reach out by calling their office at (301) 424-1130. More information can be found here.