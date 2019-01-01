Manna Food Center reflects on 30 years of service Video

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - A Montgomery County non-profit, the Manna Food Center, has been serving the community for over 30 years - now they look back at how they've grown and where they are headed.

They've managed to feed thousands over the years.

"Were really pleased that the community makes our work possible. We couldn't do it without the generous donations were getting," said Jackie DeCarlo, Manna Food Center CEO.

A breakdown shows more than 60,000 residents are facing food insecurity. And 1 in 3 children qualify for free or reduced meals in school.

"Were reaching about half of the folks who need us, so our work is far from over," said DeCarlo.

Through various programs, Manna shares food with over 26,000 families per year. The non-profit recently launched a program to help feed seniors 80-years and older and living on their own.

"We are focused on the most vulnerable - people like seniors and at the other end of the spectrum - children so were creating new ways to reach those populations," said DeCarlo.

These numbers reflect their fiscal year which started in July.