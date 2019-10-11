Manna Food Center opens new food pantry designed like a grocery store

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — With continuous efforts to stop hunger in Montgomery County, organization Manna Food Center is opening up a brand new choice pantry with a new design which gives a feel of an actual grocery store.

Thousands of residents who experience hunger in Montgomery County will now have a new food pantry to get their groceries.

“I like this market. It’s good food, and thank you so much,” said county resident, America Torrales. She is excited as she is one of many who qualify under the Manna Program to experience getting food from a pantry which is set up like a grocery store.

Organizers say this new setup is an alternative to just being handed a bag of food chosen by others. “You basically come in and we let you know based on family size how many items of the different variety of food groups, and then you get to make your choices,” Manna Food CEO, Jackie Decarlo explained.

The pantry, designed by Giant Food, partnered with the organization to help meet the needs of residents in east county. The new choice pantry is the 4th in the county. Some say it’s a more comfortable atmosphere than a warehouse.

“We reached 34,210 individuals, whether it be with food assistance, food literacy and nutrition, and education classes or even advocacy opportunities,” Decarlo stated.

The official grand opening is on October 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.