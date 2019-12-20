Man who knowingly spread HIV sentenced to 9 years

This story will be updated

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The man who pleaded guilty to knowingly transferring HIV to his partners has been sentenced to 9 years in prison.

Rudolph Smith appeared before Judge Julia Matz-Fisher Friday morning.

Ahead of the sentencing, the court heard from one victim who said living with the HIV diagnosis after a relationship with Smith has been “mentally, physically and emotionally” painful.

Frederick Police investigated the case, which was the first of its kind in the city.

