Man who allegedly stabbed his mother outside a church will get a mental evaluation
Kevin McGuigan to be in court January 7
ROCKVILLE, Md. - A full mental evaluation has been ordered for the
21-year-old Kevin McGuigan will undergo a series of tests and will be held for that evaluation until his next court appearance on January 7.
McGuigan has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his mother, Jaclyn McGuigan.
Kevin allegedly stabbed his mother outside of Saint Raphael Catholic Church in
According to charging documents, witnesses inside of the church heard screams and soon found Kevin McGuigan standing over his mother before fleeing the scene.
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
WDVM on Instagram
WDVM on Google+
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App