Man who allegedly stabbed his mother outside a church will get a mental evaluation

ROCKVILLE, Md. - A full mental evaluation has been ordered for the Rockville man accused of stabbing his mother to death last week.

21-year-old Kevin McGuigan will undergo a series of tests and will be held for that evaluation until his next court appearance on January 7.

McGuigan has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his mother, Jaclyn McGuigan.

Kevin allegedly stabbed his mother outside of Saint Raphael Catholic Church in Potomac.

According to charging documents, witnesses inside of the church heard screams and soon found Kevin McGuigan standing over his mother before fleeing the scene.

