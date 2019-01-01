Man who allegedly stabbed his mother outside a church will get a mental evaluation Video

ROCKVILLE, Md. - A full mental evaluation has been ordered for the Rockville man accused of stabbing his mother to death last week.

21-year-old Kevin McGuigan will undergo a series of tests and will be held for that evaluation until his next court appearance on January 7.

McGuigan has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his mother, Jaclyn McGuigan.

Kevin allegedly stabbed his mother outside of Saint Raphael Catholic Church in Potomac .

According to charging documents, witnesses inside of the church heard screams and soon found Kevin McGuigan standing over his mother before fleeing the scene.