Man to serve 40 years for raping woman in 2017

He was sentenced to life, with all but 40 years suspended

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A Frederick man was sentenced to life with all but 40 years suspended for raping a woman in December of 2017.

39-year-old Travis Eddins was convicted of first-degree rape, and will serve at least 40 years behind bars.

The victim was treated at Frederick Memorial Hospital for near-fatal strangulation injuries after she reported the attack to police. According to court documents, the victim spent the night with her boyfriend and Eddins in a tent. The incident happened after her boyfriend left for work, which is when Eddins strangled and raped her.

