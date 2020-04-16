Man sustains serious burns after garage fire in Frederick

Frederick, Md. (WDVM) — A man sustained serious burn on Thursday after a fire on 6526 Newton Dr Thursday. Frederick Fire Company said the call came in around 5 p.m.

When fireman arrived on the scene they found a man inside the with serious burns and he was rushed to the Baltimore Burn Center to be treated for his injuries. The fire was contained in the garage of the building due to all doors being closed. No further information about the cause of the fire is known at this time.

