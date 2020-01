GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A man is dead after he was by a train in Germantown on Wednesday night.

Police responded to the 19300 block of Mateny Hill Road near the Germantown Marc Rail Station just before 6:30 p.m., for calls of an accident.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene as a result of traumatic injuries.

Train traffic has been shut down as police continue to investigate.