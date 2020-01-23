Man stole car off driveway, wrecked it on I-270 and fled

GERMANTOWN, Md (WDVM) — Police are looking for a man they said stole a car from a driveway and then wrecked it on I-270.

Just before 6 a.m., a Rockville police officer tried to pull over a car for a traffic violation while traveling southbound on I-270 in Germantown.

But police say the driver of the Honda Accord attempted to get away and eventually hit the highway barrier and crashed.

The driver inside ran from the scene, and officers later determined that driver stole the idling vehicle from a home driveway.

“Unfortunately, the homeowner had left the vehicle running due to the cold weather, which we routinely remind residents to not leave their vehicle running. In this case, the vehicle was left running, the suspect hopped into the car, and took off and ultimately wrecked on 270,” explained Rick Goodale with the Montgomery County Police Department.

Police describe the suspect as a black male wearing a dark jacket and blue jeans. Officers say the suspect has not been found.