Man shot and killed in Germantown, homicide investigation underway

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A Washington, D.C. man was shot and killed in Germantown on Saturday, detectives from the Montgomery County Police Department said. They have not identified any suspects in the homicide case.

Police said 28-year-old Dwayne Anthony Stanley Jr. was found unresponsive by a driver on the sidewalk on Great Seneca Highway between Grotto Lane and Grey Eagle Court. Fire and Rescue personnel as well as police declared him dead from a gunshot wound around 10:30 p.m. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner declared his death a homicide.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.