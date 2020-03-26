Man seriously injured in Wheaton, suspect sought

WHEATON, Md. (WDVM) — Police are looking for the suspect who allegedly assaulted a man behind a Wheaton-area elementary school on Wednesday morning.

The Montgomery County Police Department said the victim was with another man behind Weller Road Elementary School around 1:45 a.m. when four people approached them. The suspect allegedly confronted the victim and assaulted him. All four people fled and were last seen toward Janet Road, police said. The victim sustained serious injuries from the assault.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have any information regarding this assault or information regarding the suspect or the three other individuals who were with the suspect to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.