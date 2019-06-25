Man sentenced to 30 years for the death of his girlfriend

Police say Lunningham admitted to stabbing Thomas

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A Germantown man will face three decades in prison for murdering his girlfriend.

Stephan Lunningham, 30, was charged for the murder of Angela Fay Thomas of North Bethesda.

“The jury determined that there was some mutual argument and that Mr. Lunningham stabbed her in the hot-blooded passion of the moment,” said Ramon Korionoff of the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Last year, Fire and Rescue crews responded to a burning car on the 13000 block of Wisteria Drive in Germantown. That’s when they found a woman’s body inside. Police say Lunningham admitted to stabbing Thomas after a verbal altercation. Thomas was stabbed about 30 times.

Lunningham was originally charged with 1st degree murder and arson.

