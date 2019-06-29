Man sentenced to 30 years for strangling sleeping teen

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A Silver Spring man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for strangling a teenager while he was sleeping.

Tysean Lipford, 22, of Silver Spring was found guilty of second-degree murder. A Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge gave Lipford the maximum penalty. In March of 2017, police responded to the 1021 block of Mondrian Terrace in Silver Spring. That’s when officers found 17-year-old, Christian Leroy Matthews, unresponsive with bruises on his neck. Matthews was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.