Man sentenced to 30 years for strangling sleeping teen

I-270

Lipford received the maximum sentence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A Silver Spring man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for strangling a teenager while he was sleeping.

Tysean Lipford, 22, of Silver Spring was found guilty of second-degree murder. A Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge gave Lipford the maximum penalty. In March of 2017, police responded to the 1021 block of Mondrian Terrace in Silver Spring. That’s when officers found 17-year-old, Christian Leroy Matthews, unresponsive with bruises on his neck. Matthews was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Download the Local DVM app!

iOS App Store
Google Play Store

LocalDVM App
Get your local news, weather and sports in the palm of your hands from across the area! Download the app on iTunes or Google Play today.