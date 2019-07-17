Man sentenced to 10 years in jail for sex offense against minor

EMMITSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — An Emmitsburg man will spend 10 years in jail for sex offenses against a 12-year-old girl.

John Warren Compton, 37, pleaded guilty to two counts of third degree sex offense and one count of sexual solicitation of a minor.

Compton was taken into custody last year after Frederick County investigators evidence of communication with the girl through snapchat. During the investigation, detectives took over the girl’s Facebook account and made arrangements to meet with Compton. He was then arrested and charged with second-degree rape and other sexual offenses. Compton must also register as a sex offender for 25 years with five years of probation.