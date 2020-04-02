Man robs grocery store with six-inch knife in hand

MIDDLETOWN, Md (WDVM) –Frederick County, Maryland investigators are asking for your help in identifying a man they say robbed a grocery store with a six-inch kitchen knife in hand.



The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office released a video surveillance photo that shows the suspect described as a white male in his twenties or thirties wearing a sweatshirt with the words “North Carroll Soccer Rocks.”

On Tuesday, deputies responded to the Middletown Safeway grocery store where witnesses and employees described seeing the man enter the store and approach two clerks demanding money and waving around a knife.

The suspect managed to take $148 in cash before escaping out the rear door of the store.

K-9 units and Maryland State Police Trooper 3 searches were unsuccessful in locating the suspect.

Anyone with any information related to this incident that may help lead to the identification of the suspect is asked to contact Detective Stears at 301-600-6403 or Detective Brady at 301-600- 7134.

Tips can also be left anonymously at 301-600-4131.