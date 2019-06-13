Man pleads guilty to home invasion

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM)– The man who was charged for the home invasion of an 80-year-old woman in Potomac plead guilty Wednesday.

39-year-old Robert Dove pleads guilty to a home invasion and second-degree escape.

Police say Dove was in a pre-release program for felons when he knocked on a woman’s door and forced his way into her home. He then allegedly pulled out a knife on the victim, demanded money and jewelry, before asking the victim to drive him to the ATM. Police say the woman alerted them immediately after the incident and Dove was later arrested and charged with home invasion, armed robbery, first-degree assault, and kidnapping.