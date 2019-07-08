Man killed in motorcycle crash

Police are still investigating what caused the accident

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that left one man dead.

According to police, a motorcycle was involved in an accident at northbound I-270 to westbound I-370. The operator died on the scene, however a passenger was taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Witnesses told police a driver cut off the motorcycle, causing the motorcycle to go off onto the right shoulder.

They ask anyone with information from this crash to call the State Police Rockville Barracks.