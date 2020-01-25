Man killed after shooting in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick Police Department is invesitgating a homicide that happened on Friday night.

According to a release, officers were called just before 10:30 p.m. to the area of West All Saints Street and South Bentz Streets. A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died. Police have not released his name.

Callers reported hearing several gun shots. Witnesses say there were two potential suspects, males, running from the scene after the shooting.

Investigators believe the incident is from a possible dispute and was not random.

The Frederick Police Department is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Matt Irons at 240-674-8942.

The department is asking is for any residents in the area and have security cameras to review any saved footage from around the time of this incident.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the department by voicemail at 301-600-TIPS (8477), text message at 240-674-TIPS (8477), or by email fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.