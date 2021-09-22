Man in stable condition after being shot

This is an ongoing investigation, police say

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A man is in stable condition Wednesday night after being shot.

Officers from the Frederick Police Department responded to 90 Waverley Drive for a reported shooting.

When they arrived, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area trauma center and is in stable condition.

The Frederick Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective Stephen Radtke at 240-549-4579. Callers may also remain anonymous and contact the Frederick Police Department’s Crime Tip Line at 301-600-TIPS (8477).