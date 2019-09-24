Man in jail for two attempted armed carjackings in Rockville

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police arrested a Silver Spring man after two attempted armed carjacking in Rockville, last week.

Allan Muhizi, 18, is now facing multiple charges for both incidents, including attempted armed carjacking, first degree assault and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Police say on September 18th, a 67-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle in an office building parking lot in the 15200 block of Shady Grove Road when Muhizi approached the victim’s vehicle, opened the driver’s door and showed a handgun. The victim was able to drive away and call 911.

According to police, moments later, Muhizi tried to carjack a 51-year-old man as he was repairing a vehicle in a parking lot at the 2400 block of Research Boulevard. Muhizi allegedly pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded the keys to his car. During the encounter, a struggle ensued and the victim was able to get away and call for help. Police arrested Muhizi on scene, and he is now being held without bond.