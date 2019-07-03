Man hospitalized in hit and run pedestrian crash

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A man was hospitalized this morning after a hit and run while crossing Twinbrook Parkway in Rockville.

Police say the man was struck by a small silver car near Downgate Court. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

This follows a trend as data shows the number of pedestrian accidents have been on the rise since the beginning of the year. Now, county officials are working on ways to bring the number of accidents down to zero.

“There’s a lot of car crashes, there’s a lot of pedestrian crashes and we just want that to change, we need that to change – were trying to say here we believe that it’s actually possible to get to zero deaths,” said Hans Riemer, Montgomery County Councilmember.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Montgomery County Police.