Man hospitalized in hit and run pedestrian crash

I-270

Officials say pedestrian accidents are on the rise

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A man was hospitalized this morning after a hit and run while crossing Twinbrook Parkway in Rockville.

Police say the man was struck by a small silver car near Downgate Court. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries. 

This follows a trend as data shows the number of pedestrian accidents have been on the rise since the beginning of the year. Now, county officials are working on ways to bring the number of accidents down to zero.

“There’s a lot of car crashes, there’s a lot of pedestrian crashes and we just want that to change, we need that to change – were trying to say here we believe that it’s actually possible to get to zero deaths,” said Hans Riemer, Montgomery County Councilmember.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Montgomery County Police.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Download the Local DVM app!

iOS App Store
Google Play Store

LocalDVM App
Get your local news, weather and sports in the palm of your hands from across the area! Download the app on iTunes or Google Play today.