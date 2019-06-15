Man hospitalized after shooting in Pier Point Place neighborhood

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) -- Governor Larry Hogan of Maryland said he would withhold $245 million of funding that was initially "fenced off" in the state's budget for public programs.

At a board of public works meetings on July 3, Hogan cited a $961 million deficit as a reason for being unable to provide the funding to programs and projects such as school construction, transit development and raises for correctional officers.