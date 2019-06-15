Man hospitalized after shooting in Pier Point Place neighborhood

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. (WDVM) — A man is now recovering from injuries after a shooting in Montgomery Village.

Thursday afternoon, Montgomery County Police officers were called to the area of Pier Point Place for the report of a shooting. Police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say they arrested the suspect a short while after. The suspect is a juvenile, but will be charged as male an adult.

