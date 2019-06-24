Man hospitalized after being pinned by moving truck

I-270

The accident is still under investigation

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A man was seriously injured after he was pinned between a truck and loading dock in Montgomery County on Sunday.

Montgomery County Police said an employee of a moving company was backing a company truck into a loading dock of the building while another employee was outside of the truck assisting. That’s when the employee outside was pinned between the truck and the side of the building.

Anthony A. Liason, 43, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he remains in critical condition. The Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate the collision.

