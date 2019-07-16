Man found guilty of first degree rape

The victim was attacked after getting off of the Metro

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A Montgomery County man was found guilty of first degree rape after assaulting a woman in Rockville.

Dustin Rogers, 26, was arrested back in October for raping a woman after she got off the Metro. A Montgomery County Circuit Court found Rogers guilty on Friday. Police say Rogers dragged the woman into a wooded area near West Gude Drive. The woman said Rogers strangled her while attempting to get her pants off. The victim managed to break free from Rogers and alerted a security guard nearby. Rogers was later arrested while leaving his home near the scene of the crime.

At the time of the arrest, Rogers was also wanted for a previous crime.