Man found dead behind Extended Stay Hotel in Germantown, homicide investigation underway

‘GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A man was found dead in the area of Milestone Center Drive in Germantown on Sunday evening, Montgomery County Police said. His identity will be released after his family is notified.

Police said fifth district officers responded around 6:20 p.m. for a report of an injured person in the field behind the Extended Stay Hotel. They found the victim dead with signs of trauma to his upper body.

An autopsy is being conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore. The investigation is active. Anyone with information regarding this homicide can contact the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.