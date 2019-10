There were no other vehicles involved.

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A man is dead after his motorcycle crashed on US 40 E in Frederick County Sunday afternoon.

Maryland State Police report that Dylan Tyler Harley, 25 of Thurmont MD, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say that Harley’s motorcycle drove off the paved part of the road and he was thrown from the bike.

There were no other vehicles involved. Police are still investigating the incident.