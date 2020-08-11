Man dies in midnight car crash in Cloverly

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — One man is dead after a midnight collision in Cloverly, police said.

Mark Robert Bonhag, 56, was driving on New Hampshire Avenue near McNeil Lane when he left the roadway and struck a utility pole, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police. Officers responded around 12:19 a.m. and said Bonhag was pronounced dead at the scene. Police do not yet know what caused him to crash.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.

