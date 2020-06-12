Man dies in crash on Woodfield Rd

I-270

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — A man died in a collision on Woodfield Rd, Montgomery County Department of Police tweeted Thursday night.

According to police, the collision happened in the Laytonsville area just north of Goshen School Rd, shortly before 7 p.m. No further details were released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

honoring you banner

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories