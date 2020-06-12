Man dies in crash on Woodfield Rd

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — A man died in a collision on Woodfield Rd, Montgomery County Department of Police tweeted Thursday night.

Update: Collision on Woodfield Rd near Goshen School Rd in Laytonsville area now fatal. Victim is adult male. https://t.co/8wc18dB8BE — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) June 12, 2020

According to police, the collision happened in the Laytonsville area just north of Goshen School Rd, shortly before 7 p.m. No further details were released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

