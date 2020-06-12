Man dies in crash on Woodfield Rd

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — A man died in a collision on Woodfield Rd, Montgomery County Department of Police tweeted Thursday night.
According to police, the collision happened in the Laytonsville area just north of Goshen School Rd, shortly before 7 p.m. No further details were released.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
