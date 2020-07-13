Man dies after medical emergency at Sugarloaf Mountain

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A West Virginia man died Saturday after hiking at Sugarloaf Mountain in Frederick County, Maryland.

According to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, the 52-year-old man suffered a medical emergency while on a hiking trail. Witnesses on the trail saw the man collapse and began CPR until EMS responders arrived, deputies say.

EMS attempted to save the man, but officials say he was later pronounced dead on-scene.

