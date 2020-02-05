Man dead after car crash in Frederick County

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A Frederick man is dead after a crash in Frederick County on Monday.

Maryland State Police say it happened on Route 15, southbound, in the area of Mountville Road. The accident involved a Mazda and a Dodge, which was hauling a trailer loaded with vehicles.

An investigation revealed the driver of the Mazda, 31 year-old Arik Knapp, was traveling north and attempted to merge onto Route 15 and was struck by the Dodge. Knapp was taken to the hospital when he later died.

Maryland State Police Lt., Wayne Wachsmuth said, “The scene was reconstructed on Monday evening, and re-constructionists are still putting together the investigation.”

There was also a child in the Mazda. That child was taken to Children’s National Hospital for serious injuries.

