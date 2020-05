MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are investigating a homicide in White Oak. This is the second homicide reported within the last few hours.

Officers were called to the 11500 block of February Circle. The call came in just after 10 p.m. The victim is a male, his age is unknown.

The suspect is in custody.

Photo Courtesy: Montgomery County Police Department

We will continue to update this story when information becomes available.