Man charged with assaulting elderly woman in her Glenmont home

GLENMONT, Md. (WDVM) — A Virginia man was arrested and charged with assaulting an elderly woman inside her home in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Police said the suspect, 28-year-old Andrew Jeon of Fairfax, Virginia, allegedly burglarized a home in Glenmont, Maryland and assaulted a 73-year-old woman in the home. According to police, a burglary was reported around 8:30 a.m. on August 2 and responders found the woman inside suffering from a head injury. She was taken to the hospital for treatment. Investigators believe the suspect broke in and assaulted the woman, but fled the area without stealing anything.

Jeon was identified as a suspect after police said they collected multiple witness accounts. One nearby resident had told police he was approached by a suspect who told him that he just killed a woman. The resident reportedly saw blood on the suspect’s hands before the suspect ran away.

According to police, Jeon was found later that day after officers responded to reports of someone trying to break into vehicles in the Aspen Hill area. Police said this suspect’s description matched the suspect description from the assault and break-in incident.

Jeon was charged with first-degree burglary, first and second-degree assault, destruction of property, and offenses related to Jeon attempting to break into multiple vehicles.

