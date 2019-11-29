Man charged with arson in Gaithersburg vehicle fire investigation

MONTGOMERY, Md., (WDVM)-- Emi is a 13-year-old girl from Belize who has dock8 immune deficiency syndrome. Adopted at a young age by Katie and Jason Ballard EMI, she was able to get the medical help she needed.

"Our doctors in Dallas immediately said that the National Institute of Health is the place for us to be. There are less than 300 people in the world with this disease and the doctor who discovered that is here and they are on the cutting edge of research and cures," said Katie Ballard Emi's adoptive mom.