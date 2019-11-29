Man charged with arson in Gaithersburg vehicle fire investigation

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Fire and Explosives Investigators have arrested a Gaithersburg man in connection with a June car arson.
Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Pete Piringer confirms 30-year-old Dennis Thomas is charged in a vehicle fire along Harmony Hall Rd on June 3.
He’s facing multiple charges, including second-degree arson, first-degree malicious burning and theft.
Back in June, fire officials reported that the fire was set intentionally and the car was a total loss.
