Man charged in weekend Rockville murder

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police have charged a suspect in connection with a murder in Rockville on Saturday.

Police arrested and charged 40-year-old Jaime Havier Lee with first-degree murder.

Investigators say two men became involved in an argument in a nearby apartment on Lenmore Avenue when things escalated. Lee allegedly stabbed 36-year-old Cornelius Lyon, the two men and the other witnesses fled.

Authorities say the call came in around 12:50 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found Lyon dead, surrounded by several witnesses near the Unity Bridge. The footbridge sits above Red Line Metrorail tracks and connects two sides of Frederick Avenue in Rockville.

Witnesses gave a description of the suspect and Lyon was located and arrested by Rockville City Police officers shortly after.

Police do not have confirmed addresses for the suspect or the victim.