Man charged for Gaithersburg bank robbery

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Department of Police have charged a Kentucky man for a robbery that occurred in Gaithersburg.

Jonathan Goff, 36, was identified as the suspect that robbed the T-D Bank on Shady Grove Road in Gaithersburg on June 8.

According to the investigation, the suspect approached the teller, demanded cash and implied that he was armed. After releasing surveillance photos to the public, detectives received a tip, leading to the identification of Goff.

The suspect remains incarcerated in Bloomington, Illinois, pending extradition.