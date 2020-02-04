Man caught on surveillance attempting bank burglary in Silver Spring

Bukhari Muhammed, age 24, of Washington, D.C., was charged with second-degree burglary of a bank in Silver Spring (Feb. 4, 2020)

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A man was arrested while allegedly attempting a burglary at Capital One Bank in Silver Spring early Sunday morning, Montgomery County Police said in a news release.

Bukhari Muhammed, 24 of Washington, D.C. was charged with second-degree burglary. Police said they arrived at the bank on 8676 Georgia Avenue around 1:48 a.m. after bank security personnel saw someone at the bank through surveillance cameras. Officers arrived to a broken glass window and saw the suspect moving in the building. Muhammed complied with officer commands and was taken into custody.

Two officers were treated for minor injuries from entering the bank through a broken window, police said. A police K9 was also treated by a veterinarian for a laceration.

Muhammed is held on a $2,500 bond.