Man arrested in connection with multiple armed robberies

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A Jefferson, Maryland man has been arrested in connection with two armed robberies in Frederick.

Frederick Police arrested 33-year-old Anthony Young for his alleged involvement in the armed robberies.

Police say he’s allegedly responsible for the armed bank robbery at Woodsboro Bank two weeks ago and the armed robbery of the American Legion back in November.

While Young was being questioned by police, the department said he made incriminating statements and police found evidence at his house.

He faces several armed robbery, theft and assault charges.

