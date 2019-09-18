Man arrested in connection with Germantown murder

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged in the Sept. 15 murder of 31-year-old Efrain Arias.
Montgomery County Police said Kyle Noble, 27, allegedly killed Arias in a field next to the Extended Stay America Hotel in Germantown. He was arrested Tuesday and is charged with first-degree murder.
MCPD says a witness found Arias in the field with “trauma to his upper body.” The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore confirms Arias’ cause of death as a homicide.
