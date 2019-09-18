Man arrested in connection with Germantown murder

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged in the Sept. 15 murder of 31-year-old Efrain Arias.

Montgomery County Police said Kyle Noble, 27, allegedly killed Arias in a field next to the Extended Stay America Hotel in Germantown. He was arrested Tuesday and is charged with first-degree murder.

JUST IN: @mcpnews has arrested 27-year-old Kyle Noble in connection with a Germantown murder.



Noble is accused of killing 31-year-old Efrain Arias near the Extended Stay America Hotel this past Sunday. pic.twitter.com/ZRCdbi219f — Randi Bass (@WDVMRandiB) September 18, 2019

MCPD says a witness found Arias in the field with “trauma to his upper body.” The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore confirms Arias’ cause of death as a homicide.