Man arrested in connection with Germantown murder

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged in the Sept. 15 murder of 31-year-old Efrain Arias.

Montgomery County Police said Kyle Noble, 27, allegedly killed Arias in a field next to the Extended Stay America Hotel in Germantown. He was arrested Tuesday and is charged with first-degree murder.

MCPD says a witness found Arias in the field with “trauma to his upper body.” The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore confirms Arias’ cause of death as a homicide.

