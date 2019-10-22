Man arrested in connection to bank robbery last week

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) -- A woman was robbed outside of her home in the Fairland Area of Silver Spring last week, now Montgomery County detectives are looking for the suspects.

Police released a surveillance video of the robbery on the 3700 block of Castle Terrace. The woman reported she was outside the front door to the home when one of four suspects approached her. The suspect allegedly struck her on the back of the head with a metal object and then continued to assault her as she fell to the ground. The suspect then stole the victim's purse and ran off with three other suspects.