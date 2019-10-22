Man arrested in connection to bank robbery last week

I-270

Rollins was arrested near his home in Montgomery Village

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police arrested a suspect who allegedly robbed a Suntrust Bank in Rockville last week.

Police say Jason Kenneth Rollins, 34, is accused of robbing the bank on the 100 block of Gibbs Street in Rockville. Rollins allegedly approached a teller and showed a note demanding money and stated he had a gun.  The suspect then got an undisclosed amount of cash and ran off.  Later that evening, officers found Rollins exiting his apartment allegedly wearing the same clothing that the suspect wore while committing the robbery.  He is being held without bond.

