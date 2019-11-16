Man arrested for Silver Spring sexual assault

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A 24-year-old Montgomery County man has been arrested in connection to a rape that occurred early Friday morning.

Demitrious Harriott was charged with the second-degree rape and robbery of a woman that occurred at an apartment building in Silver Spring.

According to Montgomery County Police, the suspect and victim were talking over a dating application and agreed to meet at a residence on 8500 block of 16th Street, where Harriott allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in the stairwell, after which he stole her cellphone and ran away.

