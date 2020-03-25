Man arrested for handgun and drug possession in downtown Silver Spring

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police have arrested a man for handgun and drug possession in downtown Silver Spring, Md.

Zachary Scott, 39, has been prohibited from possessing a firearm due to prior criminal convictions.

Scott was observed by officers with drug activity on Monday night outside a convenience store on the 7900 block of Georgia Avenue. Officers approached Scott, who was in possession of around 11 grams of crystal meth, 19 grams of ecstasy, marijuana, needles, and a scale. With a search warrant, officers observed Scott at a hotel room where they found a handgun.

Scott was transported to the central processing unit and is being held without bond.