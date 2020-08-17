Man arrested for breaking into car in Silver Spring parking garage

DERWOOD, Md. (WDVM) — Police arrested a man for allegedly breaking into a car early Saturday morning in a downtown Silver Spring parking garage.

Police said they found two men surrounding the car around 4 a.m. after hearing the car alarm go off in the garage at 921 Wayne Avenue, one of them identified as the suspect: Falucius Blanks. According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, one man told officers that the car belonged to 30-year-old Blanks, however police said they later discovered that the man was not acquainted with Blanks and Blanks allegedly lied to him about owning the car.

Police said the car’s passenger window was broken and the car looked like it was ransacked. Blanks allegedly told police that the car was his friend’s, but didn’t tell them any identifying information about the friend. Blanks allegedly ran as police tried to arrest him, and he was eventually taken into custody around Georgia Avenue and Bonifant Street.

Police said they found the car owner’s wallet and other items on Blanks after he was arrested.