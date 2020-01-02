Man arrested for alleged sexual solicitation of 14-year-old girl

Anyone who believes that she/he was victimized by Navarro is asked to call investigators at: 240-773-5400

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A Germantown man was arrested for an alleged sexual solicitation of a 14-year-old girl.

Miguel Angel De Jesus Navarro, 61, is facing numerous charges after police say he made several attempts to engage in sexual acts with a minor back in March or April of 2019.

The victim and her mother were leaving a store when the suspect allegedly approached the two and offered them a ride to their home. The mother accepted the offer and when the suspect arrived at the home, he asked the 14-year-old victim for her cell phone number. Police say that evening, the victim got a call from Navarro allegedly offering to give the victim money in exchange for engaging in sexual intercourse or nude photos. The victim declined and asked Navarro to leave her alone but he allegedly continued to text her for several months. Navarro is being held without bond.