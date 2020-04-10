Man arrested after spray-painting swastikas on Rockville synagogue

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Police have arrested a Rockville man after he allegedly spray-painted swastikas and hateful words on a local synagogue.

Montgomery County Police charged 28-year-old Andrew Lemond Costas with malicious destruction of property, defacing religious property, and damaging property of a group because of religious beliefs.

Police say several tips came in about Costas after the department released surveillance video of the March 28 incident at the Tikvat Israel Congregation on Baltimore Road in Rockville.

A warrant for his arrest was issued and police arrested him Thursday evening. He’s since been released after posting $5,000 bond.

