Man and woman charged with arson after fires set near school in Wheaton

WHEATON, Md. (WDVM) — A man and a woman have been arrested and charged in connection with an arson investigation in Wheaton.

25-year-old Andrew Costas and 28-year-old Rebecca Matathias face multiple charges, including arson, malicious destruction and damaging property of a religious entity.

Coastas may look familiar, last week WDVM reported that he was charged after he allegedly spray-painted swastikas on a synagogue in Rockville.

This time, Montgomery County Fire and Explosives Investigators say they found several suspicious fires on April 8, near the Avalon School in Wheaton and determined that they were intentionally set.

Authorities say additional charges against Costas and Matathias are pending.