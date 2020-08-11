Man allegedly returns to restaurant with loaded gun after bill dispute

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A Maryland man has been arrested following an altercation at a downtown Silver Spring restaurant where he allegedly showed a handgun.
Daniel Wmariam, 51, of Rockville, is charged with possession of a loaded handgun and reckless endangerment.
Montgomery County police responded to an Ethiopian restaurant in the 8300 block of Georgia Avenue. Police said Wmariam, who was allegedly intoxicated, threatened a restaurant employee over an issue with his bill. Wmariam allegedly told the employee he would return to the restaurant with a handgun, and police said he actually did come back with a loaded revolver.
Wmariam has since been released after posting a $10,000 bond.
