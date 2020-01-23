Man accused of robbing 7-Eleven store at gunpoint

WHITE OAK, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police arrested a man who allegedly robbed a 7-Eleven store at gunpoint Wednesday.

Police say the accused, 19-year-old Dominique Walker, went into the White Oak 7-Eleven on Lockwood Dr with his face concealed when he allegedly pulled out a gun and demanded cash.

Officers who were already in the area allegedly saw Walker running away from the store and went after him.

Police were able to catch up with him and a police K-9 was able to help track down a handgun near where they found Walker.

Walker was charged with armed robbery, police did not say whether or not he had posted bond.