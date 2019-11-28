Man accused of killing son-in-law still hospitalized

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. (WDVM) — The man accused of killing his son-in-law at his home in Montgomery County last month is still in the hospital.

Authorities helda bond hearing in the hospital, for 57-year-old Michael Ewell. Back in October,Montgomery County Police responded to the home in the 10200 block of WildApple Circle for the report of a shooting. Officers found, 43-year-old ChristopherRepp, and Ewell, suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say Repp, ewell’s son inlaw, later died as a result of his injuries. Both men lived in the home. Ewell is being charged with first degreemurder.